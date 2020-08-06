You have permission to edit this article.
Gayle, Cologia
0 entries

Gayle, Cologia

  • 0
A memorial service for Cologia Gayle will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, on the campus of First Baptist Church South Lynchburg. Friends will assemble at the church at 10:45 a.m. Courtesy of Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Cologia Gayle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

