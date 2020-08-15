Gehman, Charles "Chuck" Richard

February 13, 1961 - August 6, 2020 Devoted father and husband, beloved brother and son, digital innovator and architect, loyal friend and avid CrossFit teammate: all of these describe Charles "Chuck" Richard Gehman, who died suddenly on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at home in Chaska, Minn., amidst the life he shared with his three daughters and wife of 21 years, Jamie Budge Gehman, a Lynchburg native. Just 59, Chuck was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer late in 2019; he remained upbeat and productive, and the family was hopeful until the end that treatment would prevail, but it was not to be. Chuck was born in Carmel, New York on Feb. 13, 1961, the second child of long-time Lynchburg resident Betsy Holland Gehman (1922-2016) of Chicago, Ill., a vocalist, and magazine writer, and best-selling author Richard Boyd Gehman (1921-1971) of Lancaster, Pa. He graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1979, and after a young adulthood spent in the music and art scenes of Los Angeles and San Francisco, he became proficient and prescient first in the emerging market of home computers and later in graphic and print technology. Chuck began his career at the Radio Shack Computer Center at the launch of the personal computer era, promoting the TRS-80, and continued in customer and user services for years. While he lived in Lynchburg, Va., Chuck was Network Specialist at Sweet Briar College before moving into a career that spanned more than 25 years in internet print and graphic communications technology. Perforce Software in Minneapolis was Chuck's professional home base since 2017. Before this, Chuck's work gave him and his family the opportunity to live around the country. He was Executive Vice President and CTO at Marcom Central in Solano Beach, Calif.; Director of Product Management at EFI in Foster City, Calif.; Vice President of Product Platforms at Mimeo in New York City; and VP of Product Management at WAND Corporation in Eden Prairie, MN. Chuck's position at Perforce Software was aligned with his talent in bringing innovative technology to market, and participating in customer-facing technical activities and communication. Chuck was an expert in Cloud Native Technologies and an Agile and DevOps practitioner, was fluent in Python, and worked with Golang. He'd been working with AWS since 2012, and held Certified Solution Architect and Certified Developer credentials. This past April, Manning Publications started to release the first finished chapters from Chuck's forthcoming book, AWS CloudFormation in Action, a step-by-step manual for AWS engineers. Chuck was extremely proud of the book. He was deeply committed to teaching in general, and to mentoring the younger generations. Chuck is being mourned as an industry visionary and generous leader. In his late 40's, Chuck became an avid CrossFitter. As much a discipline of the intellect and spirit as it is of physical achievement, CrossFit morphed into a major part of Chuck's life, and he treasured his time with his 5 a.m., crew at CrossFit Chanhassen, the box where he regularly trained. He last joined his gang for an Independence Day workout on July 3, 2020, and was grateful to complete a grueling regimen called 'The Murph." Chuck was an active and devoted husband and father, and loved his time with his wife and daughters, whether it was hanging around the house, participating in school activities, or taking beloved road trips. Just days before his death, Chuck and Jamie were delighted to watch eldest daughter Ivy, 18, receive her high school diploma in a "socially distanced" ceremony; Chuck was proud that she will be entering college this Fall. Chuck will be sadly missed and mourned by his cherished daughters Nina, 15, and Amelia ("Mimi"), 12. Chuck's mourners include his in-laws, Vickie and James Budge of Lynchburg, Va; as well as Budge brothers-in-law Ryan and Bryce of Lynchburg. Chuck is additionally survived by heartbroken sisters, Pleasant Gehman and Edward Gehman Kohan and her daughter; Olivia, all of Los Angeles, Calif.; and sister, Meghan and husband Robert Holub and their son, Graham, of Charlottesville Va. Grieving, too, are his maternal cousins, the Hentoff/Vogel clan of New York City, with whom he spent childhood summers. He leaves behind many friends across the country. The Gehman family invites all to a Celebration of Chuck's Life on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., CDT. Those in the Minneapolis area who would like to attend in person can join the family at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, Minn. A visitation period will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the Celebration at 2:30 PM. We will be strictly observing Covid 19 masking/physical distancing protocols. The celebration will also be on Zoom & Instagram Live, beginning at 2:30 PM CDT (3:30 PM EDT, 12:30 PM PDT).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.