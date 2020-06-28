March 7, 1935 - June 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Meade Geoghegan, announce his passing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the age of 85. He is survived by his son, Richard Meade Geoghegan Jr and his daughter, Mary Marshall Matzell, a Pharmacist in Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Geoghegan was born in Chase City, Virginia, of the late Wayde Marshall Geoghegan and Nancy Meade Geoghegan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Samantha Robinson Geoghegan, his brother Wayde Marshall Geoghegan Jr, and his daughter Gracie Robinson Geoghegan. After the untimely death of his parents in an automobile accident in 1952, Mr. Geoghegan and his brother were in the care of his uncle, Gordon B. Eubank, at which time he gained another "brother" in Gordon B. Eubank Jr. Mr. Geoghegan attended Chase City High School in Chase City, Virginia and St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Virginia where he played on the football team. He attended college at Hampden-Sydney in Hampden-Sydney, Virginia and The Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacy in Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Geoghegan was very well liked and highly regarded among friends and family. The Headmaster of St. Christopher's School once wrote of Mr.Geoghegan in a letter home, "He is an unusually fine boy and has carried his troubles like a man". Mr.Geoghegan worked as a Pharmacist in and around Lynchburg, Virginia for over 50 years. He started at Robertson's Drug and went on to own Boonsboro Drug and then Madison Pharmacy and half of Lovingston Drug Store. Mr.Geoghegan and the staff at Madison Pharmacy served the communities of Madison Heights and Amherst, Virginia for over 35 years. Growing up in the Episcopal Church of St. John's in Chase City, Virginia and throughout his adult years in Lynchburg, Virginia at St.John's Episcopal Church, Mr.Geoghegan was an active member and supporter. He loved spending time with family and friends, whether it be watching a football game or a week at the beach or traveling abroad. He just loved to go! Mr.Geoghegan was an antique car enthusiast, especially Jaguars. He enjoyed showing and judging Jaguars and other European models in competitions and won numerous awards. After a National Championship award, he and Samantha were invited to meet Jay Leno and tour his garage, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Having grown up during World War II, Mr.Geoghegan took a great interest in both World War I and World War II. The Geoghegan, Meade, and Eubank families served their country in the Civil War, World War I, and World War II. His grandfather was a Captain and his uncle and guardian, Gordon Eubank Sr was a prisoner of war in Germany in World War II. A service will be held at St. John's Church in Lynchburg, Virginia on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the morning. In lieu of flowers, one may make donations to The National D-Day Memorial- Bedford, Virginia, The Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, or your favorite animal shelter/adoption center such as Danny & Ron's Rescue. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.