You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gibson, Brenda
0 entries

Gibson, Brenda

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

A graveside service for Brenda Gibson will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at ScottZion Baptist Church Cemetery. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing.

Gibson, Brenda
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert