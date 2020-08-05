Giles, Margaret B.

Margaret B. Giles, 99, of Rustburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Appomattox Health and Rehab Center. Born on July 27, 1921, in Ipswich, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Charles Ernest "Brink" Brockelbank and Lena Brown Brockelbank. Margaret graduated from Ipswich High School and went on to finish her education at Lynn Burdett Business College. She was a member at Mountain View Church of God in Lynchburg. She was involved in several organizations including, Girl Scouts of America, Miami, Fla. leader, Craig's RV Park Association and volunteered at DeSota Memorial Hospital, Arcadia, Fla. Margaret dreamed of travel as a young girl., and as fate would have it, a young boy had the same desires. Margaret and Burt traveled, camped, and hiked for 18 years, exploring the Canyons, trails, and mountains across the United States and Canada. She was a certified swimming instructor and enjoyed writing poetry, reading and many crafts which included making beautiful pine needle baskets which she delighted in giving away. Margaret and Burt met in 1941 on a blind date. They corresponded by mail for eleven months and married the next month, October 10, 1942. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vivan Clark. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Burton F. Giles; son, Bruce T. Giles; daughter, Linda G. Starling (Jay); eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great great-granddaughters, and one great great-grandson due in 2 weeks. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg from 6 until 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.