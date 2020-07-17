Gill, Robin Tyree

Robin Tyree Gill, 66, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1954, in Lynchburg, daughter of the late Norman Tyree, Jr. and the late Dorothy E. Tyree. Robin was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church and was retired from Lynchburg Hematology and Oncology. Survivors include her two daughters, Regan A. Gill and Rhyan E. Gill and her fiancé, Jacob M. Goss; four sisters, Pamela T. Farrar and her husband, Kenneth, Vickie T. Cooke and her husband, Lynn, Tracey T. Garrett and her husband, Mike, and Shannon T. Irvin. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews; as well as her special canine companion, Bailey. When attending the service, please wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. with Dr. Todd Blake and Pastor Steve Tyree officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.