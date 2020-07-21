Gilliam, Margaet Estelle

July 15, 1945 - July 16, 2020 Mrs. Margaret Estelle Gilliam, age 75, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1945 to the late Edward and Annie Elam. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Annie Elam; four sisters, Althea Flippen, Dorothy Johnson, Mattie Elam, and Emma Jean Morris. Margaret married the love of her life, Mr. Cal Lee Gilliam, on November 2, 1963 and to this union, they were blessed with five sons, Deacon Darryl Lee Gilliam, Major (USA Retired) (Dalia) of Madison, Al, Harold Anthony Gilliam (LaVern) of Richmond, Michael Gilliam (Josephine) of Brookneal, Dale Gilliam (Adair) of Charlottesville, and Donald Gilliam (Barbara) of Manassas. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by eleven grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; two siblings, Edward Elam (Deborah) of Easton, Pa. and Delois Asher of Brookneal; three best friends, Bernice Davis, Ruby Callaham, and Brenda Little; a special friend of the family, Rochelle Crews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel at 2 p.m. with interment at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal 304 Lusardi Drive Brookneal, Virginia 24528
