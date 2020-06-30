September 23, 1942 - June 26, 2020 Son, husband, "Dad", "Boo", "Pap", uncle, cousin, and friend, William L. "Bill" Glaize, accomplished what every man strives to be-loved, deeply admired, and well-respected. It is with great sadness that Bill's family advises of his passing at his residence on Friday, June 26, 2020. Bill was born to Elmer and LaVerne Glaize of Charles Town, West Virginia, on September 23, 1942. Though he was an only child, he thought of his childhood friends, Jim Coulter, of Charles Town, and Bob Spinks, of Jacksonville, Florida, as his "brothers". As years passed and miles began to separate them, it did not diminish the strong bond and true friendship they shared since first grade. Bill's cousin, Donna Glaize Johnson of Charles Town, was not only his dear friend, but someone he loved like a sister. Bill attended the local schools in Charles Town. While at Charles Town High School, he excelled in sports- particularly football and track. He often mentioned being a running back for the 1959 undefeated Charles Town High School football team as one of his greatest honors. During his time on the football team, Bill forged a strong relationship with his coach, Richard (Dick) Harmison, who impressed upon him the value of patience, morality, and integrity- all of which, served Bill well throughout his life. Days after his high school graduation, Bill joined the United States Air Force where he learned the skills necessary to become an Air Traffic Controller. Upon his discharge, he returned home, and on June 26, 1966, married Karen "Kandy" Smallwood Glaize. "Sweet William," as Kandy liked to call him, went on to celebrate 54 years together as husband, and wife, and in time, welcomed their two children, Karmen and Chris. As an Air Traffic Controller, Bill worked at various airports in Maryland, the District of Columbia, West Virginia and Virginia. In 1981, the Glaize family moved to Lynchburg, Virginia, when Bill accepted a promotion as a supervisor at the Lynchburg Airport. He took a brief hiatus and commuted to Roanoke Regional Airport, only to return to Lynchburg and serve as the tower's manager until his retirement in 2016. While his career was a large part of his life, it never took precedence over Bill's love and involvement in his children's lives. In her father, Karmen found her greatest supporter and encourager. They shared a special bond, one that only daddies and daughters can understand. For Karmen, Bill will always be her "Boo" whom she loves with her whole being. Bill also took pride in watching his son Chris' baseball games. He was a prominent fixture at all of Chris' games from Little League to college and because of his unwavering support, Chris achieved his dream of becoming a baseball coach and a passion of sports like his dad. Bill has five grandchildren, all of which called him their "Pap". Bill played a pivotal role in each of their lives, especially Ryan, whom he considered a son, more so, than a grandson. He encouraged Ryan to pursue his dream of becoming a strength coach and is now interning at the University of South Carolina. Bill's love of football was instilled in Micah. Bill always sent words of encouragement or advice before and after Micah's football games from high school on to Liberty University where Micah currently plays. It was Bill's stent in the Air Force and the multiple trips he and his grandson, Kaleb, took to the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Virginia that tightened their bond. Kaleb enjoyed talking about airplanes and learning from Bill. This strengthened Kaleb's decision to join the military after high school. From Disney princesses to cars, Bill enjoyed entertaining his youngest grandchildren, Kinley and Kameron. The love for his family is undeniable, and the love his family has for him is evident. The family would like to thank all those who have reached out for their constant offer of unwavering love, support, encouragement, and prayer during this time. Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen (Kandy) Smallwood Glaize; daughter, Karmen (David) Read; son, Chris (Jasmine) Glaize; and his five grandchildren, Ryan, Micah, Kaleb, Kinley, and Kameron Glaize. There will be a memorial service and fellowship held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Charles Town High School Alumni Associate Scholarship Fund, 310 Cloverdale Road, Charles Town, WV 25414. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
