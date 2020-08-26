Glover, William

William Glover, "Karate Bill 123," departed this life, August 8, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. He was born, on October 6, 1940, in Calhoun, South Carolina. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Edward Jones, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral 1016 Rivermont Ave
