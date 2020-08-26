 Skip to main content
Glover, William

William Glover, "Karate Bill 123," departed this life, August 8, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. He was born, on October 6, 1940, in Calhoun, South Carolina. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Edward Jones, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral 1016 Rivermont Ave

