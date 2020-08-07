Goff, Rose Mary Dziennik

Rose Mary Dziennik Goff, 93, of Forest, Va., died on August 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was married to the late Joseph Burton Goff for 41 years. Born in Milwaukee, Wisc., on February 12, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Bernard A. Dziennik and the late Kazmiera M. Winkiel Dziennik. Rose Mary dedicated her life to God and family. She was a founding member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where she actively served our Lord and the community. She served on the board of Knott Homes and volunteered with Hospice. She stayed busy being a good friend to many and enjoyed playing bridge and canasta with them. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy A. Goff, four brothers, and one sister. She is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law:, Dennis Goff (Janice Luth), James Goff (Tricia), John Goff (Sherri), and Bill Goff (Debbie); four daughters and three sons-in-law, Patti Dugger (Ernest Jr.), Mary Beth Creasy (Rob), Katie Bates, and Terri Mooney (Chuck); one brother, Frank Dziennik of Milwaukee Wisc.; 21 grandchildren with 10 spouses, and 14 great-grandchildren. The family is extraordinarily grateful for the support we have received from the whole community. A Mass of the Resurrection will be conducted by Msgr. Michael D. McCarron KCHS with inurnment in the columbarium at St. Thomas More. Memorial contributions may be made to Centra Hospice, Centra Foundation, 1920 Atherholt Rd., Lynchburg VA 24501, or Horizon Timothy Home (Horizon Opportunities Inc, 2215 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg VA 24502). Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
