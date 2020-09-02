Gowen, Elizabeth Wood

August 30, 2020 Elizabeth W. Gowen, 89, of Norfolk, Va., died on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Born to Simon Mayo Wood and Bessie Lee Massie Wood, she grew up on a farm in Nelson County. Following high school, she attended Phillips Business College in Lynchburg, Va., where she met the love of her life, Clarence "Buddy" Gowen. They married in 1951, and both worked at Lynchburg Foundry until retirement. She was active in Rivermont Avenue Baptist Church in Lynchburg, serving as a Deacon for many years. Most recently, she was a member of Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. She and Buddy relocated to Norfolk in 2009 to be closer to family. She had many dear friends. Of all the joys in her life, her greatest was the love and happiness in her family. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Drs. C.W. and Marilyn Gowen; her granddaughters, Sarah Gowen (Charles) Murray and Rebecca Gowen (Edwin) Wells; her nieces, Donnie Clark (Bill) Devens and Ann Johnson (Phil) Davis; and her great-nephew, Cory (Michelle) Davis and their children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years; her parents; and her brother, Ernest Mayo Wood. The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Place at DePaul for their care provided to Mom. A graveside funeral will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. 1501 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.