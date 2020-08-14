Gunter, Donna Hamilton

Donna Hamilton Gunter, 58, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born on April 25, 1962, in Amherst County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Boy and Hattie Belle Hamilton.In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Branham. Donna is survived by one son, Nathan Gunter of Madison Heights; one daughter, Lindsey Taylor (Grandy) of Dillwyn; one brother, Roger Branham (Peggy) of Monroe; one sister, Norma Steele (Barry) of Madison Heights; five grandchildren, Bryce, Kirsten, and Levi Gunter and Sawyer and Porter Taylor; five nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles; special cousins, Brenda Garrison and Gwen Johns; and special friend, Stephanie Brooks. Donna was a devoted and loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Mission and a member of the Monacan Indian Nation. She enjoyed cooking, tending to her flowers, and playing with her grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to the Monacan Indian Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1136, Madison Heights, VA 24572. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Centra Hospice and the staff of the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
