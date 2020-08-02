Guthrie, Susan Faye

Susan Faye Guthrie, 64, of Goode, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was the wife of Winston Graham Guthrie. Mrs. Guthrie was born in Lynchburg, July 2, 1956, a daughter of Murrell T. Claybrook and Joyce Fariss Claybrook. She attended Blue Ridge Community Church and was retired from J Crew. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Guthrie (Frederick Goodwin) of Lynchburg, Angela Guthrie (James Forman) of Alexandria, and Mary Katherine Lapole (Nick Ramsey) of Cincinnati, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kadi Sue Goodwin, Eva and Liam Ramsey; a sister, Donna Reynolds (Irvin) of Charlotte, N. C.; a brother, Thomas Claybrook (Brandy) of Rustburg; close friend, Wanda Booker; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Gladys by the Rev. Irvin Reynolds. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
