Haden, Bennett Emil
Haden, Bennett Emil

Bennett "Buddy" Emil Haden, 83, of Amherst, husband of Nancy W. Haden, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born in Amherst County on January 17, 1937, son of the late Gertrude S. Haden. Buddy was retired from Delta Star. He loved farming as well as his cows and was a man who never met a stranger. In addition to his wife Nancy to whom he had been married for 48 years, he is survived by his daughter, Lora Parker and her husband Mike; a son, Robert Huff and his wife, Pat; and a grandson, Ian Parker and his girlfriend, Jessica. He is also survived by two foster children, Lora Faron and Tonya Boyd who are just two of the several foster children that live with Nancy and Buddy over the years. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, in Amherst with Pastor Dwayne Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Amherst Rescue Squad, 121 Richmond Highway, Amherst, VA 24521. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.

