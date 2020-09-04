 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hall, Deacon McKinley R.
0 entries

Hall, Deacon McKinley R.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

November 10, 1935 - September 2, 2020 Deacon McKinley R. Hall, 84, of 5061 Moons Road, Long Island, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence. Born on November 10, 1935, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Herbert Hall and Mary Pearl Hall Payne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Carvin Hall; two brothers, Joe Hall and Charlie Hall; and two sisters, Madeline Herbert and Frances Murrell. Deacon Hall was a retired employee of Klopman Mills and a member of the Staunton Baptist Church. Those left to cherish his memories are two sons, Darrell Hall (Lisa) of Chester, Virginia, and Christopher Hall (Kim) of Lynchburg, Virginia; three daughters, Lillie Foxx (Tim), Mary Anderson (John) and Nellie Smith (Ricky), all of Long Island, Virginia; four brothers, seven sisters, 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Deacon Hall will be conducted on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Staunton Baptist Church cemetery with Dr. P.A. Medley, pastor. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced for visitation hours and graveside rites. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

+1 
Hall, Deacon McKinley R.
+1 
Hall, Deacon McKinley R.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert