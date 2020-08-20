Hall, Elnora V. Reeves

Elnora V. Reeves Hall passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Heartland Health Center. She was born on August 27, 1935, to Willie Reeves and Lillie Deane Reeves. She was a graduate of Dunbar Class of 1954. She was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, four sisters and a brother. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth and Wilbert "Tommie" Hall; a devoted granddaughter, Lakecia Wade; two sisters, Thelma Morgan and Elizabeth Barbour; a sister-in-law, Mary Payne; a devoted friend, Mildred Smith, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held 12 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Forest Hill Burial Park. Community Funeral Home directing
