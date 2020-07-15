Hall Jr., MSgt. Otis James
0 entries

Hall Jr., MSgt. Otis James

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

April 15, 1960 - July 8, 2020 MSgt. Otis James Hall Jr., 60, of Sacramento, Calif., passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born on April 15, 1960, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Otis James Hall and the late Frances Taylor Hall. Otis was a graduate of Heritage High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force retiring June 30, 2020 with 37 years of service as Master Sergeant GS-11. He enjoyed traveling abroad, helping people and spending time with his family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory three sisters, Barbara Powell, Vicky Golding of Lynchburg, and Gail Childress and husband, Barry, of Marietta, Ga.; a niece, Yulita Bennett of Lynchburg; six nephews, Russell Powell of San Jose, Calif., Jason Hall of Rustburg, Michael Tolley, Christopher Franklin and Tyler Hall, all of Lynchburg, and Chanz Golding of Gladys; two great-nieces, Ashley Sanford and husband, Topher, of Dallas, Ga., and Nautica Bennett of Lynchburg; a great-nephew, Kyle Childress of Marietta, Ga.; two great-great-nieces, Taylor Belle and Raelyn Sanford of Dallas, Ga.; and his extended military family with special regards to the 940th MPF. A Celebration of Otis's Life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with Steve Hall, officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park with military honors rendered by American Legion Post 16. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405, is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

+2 
Hall Jr., MSgt. Otis James
+2 
Hall Jr., MSgt. Otis James
+2 
Hall Jr., MSgt. Otis James

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News