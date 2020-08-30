Hamlett, Beverley Taylor

Beverley Taylor Hamlett, of Cullen, Va., went to meet her Lord and Heavenly Family on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born in Monroe, Va. on May 16, 1933 to the late E. P. Taylor Sr. and Linda M. Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey E. Hamlett Jr. and brother, E. P. "Pat" Taylor Jr. Beverley was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church and worked as a farmer and stockyard assistant. She is survived by her son, Grayson E. Hamlett (Tonya) of Cullen; grandchildren, Jennifer "Jen" Hamlett of Roanoke, and Richard Hamlett of Cullen. She is also survived by her brothers, George W. Taylor (Betty) of Bedford, Ronald M. Taylor (Linda) of Madison Heights; sister, Josephine H. Taylor of Monroe; sister-in-law, Maxine B. Taylor of Madison Heights; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Hamlett of Forest, and Wesley Hamlett of Pamplin; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Centra Hospice Care; son, Grayson; niece, Linda Smelser; and caregiver, Brenda Revet for their loving care and to Sylvia Pack for all the visits during her time in the nursing home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Amherst Cemetery, 105 Grandview Dr., Amherst, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor, to Amherst County Humane Society, 318 Shelter Lane, Amherst, VA 24521; or a charity of your choosing. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.