Hamlett, Edward Lewis

August 25, 1946 - August 15, 2020 Mr. Edward Lewis Hamlett, age 73, of Phenix, passed away on August 15, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Mr. Matthew Carl Hamlett and Mrs. Mary Showall Hamlett Armistead. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Barrett Hamlett of the home; three children, Lewis and Edward Hamlett of Lynchburg, and Jackie Hamlett of the home; grandchildren, Terrell Marshall of Florida, Taqulia Hamlett of Georgia, Talitha Phillips of Danville, Timothy Clark of Wrightsville, N.C., Eddie B. Hamlett Jr. of Lynchburg, and Catherine Battle of the home; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Willie Lloyd Hamlett (Hattie) of Richmond, and Carl and James Lee Hamlett (Deborah), all of Brookneal; sisters, Dorothy Walker, Linda Knight, Elizabeth Diane Hamlett, and Peggy Hall, all of Brookneal, and Caroline Morton of Richmond; sisters-in-law, Iris Holloway (Harris) of Phenix, Cordelia Thomas (Earnest) of Phenix, and Thelma Skates of Front Royal, Va.; a brother-in-law, James Dorsey (Thelma) of Littleton, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lula Mae Hamlett and his father and mother-in-law, Frank and Helen Barrett. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service in Brookneal with interment in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
