Hamlett Sr., Sandy

Sandy Hamlett Sr. July 7, 1931 - September 3, 2020 Mr. Sandy Hamlett, Sr., age 89, of Appomattox, passed away on September 3, 2020, in Pamplin. He was the son of the late Mr. Charlie T. Hamlett and Mrs. Beulah Braxton Hamlett. He was married to the late Mrs. Josephine Johns Hamlett. He is survived by his wife, Elsie G. Hamlett of the home; three sons, Sandy Hamlett Jr. (Debra) and Terry I. Hamlett (Charlene), all of Appomattox, and Larry Hamlett (Sherrie) of Lynchburg; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Red House, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528

