Annie B. Hankins Dr. Annie B. Hankins, of Lynchburg passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service and a funeral service will be held at Tucker-Fisher Funeral Home 415 Halifax St. Petersburg, VA at 1 p.m., on Friday with the Rev. Robinson officiating and the interment will be in the Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Condolences may be emailed to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg VA, 24504

