Harper, Joy

02/03/1925 - 07/08/2020 Joy Harper, 95, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born in Conroe, Texas to Hayne and Bertha Young. Joy's lifelong love of playing the piano began at age ten. She graduated from the University of Texas. She married her high school sweetheart, David Hensley, but became a WWII widow by the age of 20. Joy met George Harper, a former B-24 crew mate of David's, when he traveled from Connecticut to Texas to pay his respects to David's widow. After a courtship by mail, they married in 1947 and had 69 years together until he passed in 2016. They had five children (Judy Harper, Carol Harper, Holly Davis, Kathy Petersson and Jay Harper), who in turn gave them eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Joy was George's helpmate, in every sense of the word, supporting him through school, his career, and even emu farming at the age of 70. The most joy she found in playing the piano came in accompanying others, whether at church (beginning in high school), USO (during Wordl War II), and in her later years at Forest Baptist Church and with the Senior Life Choir from Thomas Road Baptist Church. Over her lifetime, the Lord nourished within her all the Fruits of the Spirit, not only through her musical talents but also through her gift of hospitality, her servant's heart and her quick-witted sense of humor. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart and soul and might which was evident when she often ended her prayers with, "We love you Lord, help us to love you more." Private burial will occur at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Virginia. A small outdoor memorial service will be held at their home on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.for those who feel able to attend. Out of concern for everyone's health and well-being, face masks and social distancing will be required. To ensure adequate seating, we request that you RSVP to hollyhd@hotmail.com (preferred, or call 540-586-8640 and leave a message) by Wednesday, July 15th. "Air hugs "and prayers are always welcome. Cards with your fondest memories would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Gideons International, or to the charity of your choice in Joy's honor. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502
