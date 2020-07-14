Harris, Arlene Greer

Arlene Greer Harris entered eternal rest peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the beautiful age of fifty-five. Arlene Greer Harris was born on June 14, 1965, to the late Eugene and Frances Walker. She was preceded in death by her devoted father, Eugene Alexander Walker and loving niece, Dominique Frances Crawford. Arlene accepted the Lord and was baptized at an early age at Mount Shiloh Baptist Church and graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1983. Staff Sergeant Arlene G. Harris enlisted in the United States Army in 1983 where she served her God and Country for 26 years, which included tours in Somalia and Iraq. She retired in 2010 at the rank of E-7. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Henry Wells, officiating. The interment will be in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery of Amelia, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.