Harris, Cynthia Rosetta

Cynthia Rosetta Harris of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born on February 11, 1965, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Lois Jean Harris. She was a long-time employee of Westminster Canterbury, where she was a supervisor. Those left to cherish memories are her children, Nohen Harris and Martika Harris; two grandchildren, Kadasia Lambert and Malayisia Harris; two sisters, Sara Young Harris and Melissa Harris; two brothers, Thomas Harris and Daniel Harris, and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Edward Jones Sr. officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

