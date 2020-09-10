Harris, Ellen

 Skip to main content
Ellen Harris, 94, formerly of Amherst County, Va., passed away at 7 a.m., on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Maple Crest Nursing Home in Struthers, Ohio. She was born on December 6, 1925, in Amherst County, Virginia, the son of Ivanhoe and Cora Beverly Jenkins. Her husband, Rufus Harris, whom she married September 3, 1950 died December 1, 1996. Committal services and burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Jenkins Family Cemetey in Amherst County, Virginia.

