Harris, Jettie June Hudgins

January 10, 1932 - July 31, 2020 Jettie June Hudgins Harris, 88, of Forest, Virginia, peacefully passed into God's arms on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born on January 10, 1932, in Fairmont, West Virginia, Jettie was the oldest child of Harold Virginius Hudgins and Jettie Lena Satterfield Hudgins. She was married to the late Edward John "Jack" Harris, Sr., for 30 years. Jettie Harris lived an accomplished and vibrant life with God's music at the core of her soul. Her distinguished endeavors began at an early age, ranging from playing and teaching piano and serving as church organist. Mid-life, Jettie received her degree from Westminster Choir College, where she was afforded the opportunity of singing in Italy as part of the Spoleto Festival with Gian Carlo-Menotti and Joseph Flummerfelt, and singing with the Westminster Symphonic Choir under many famous conductors, including Leonard Bernstein and Robert Shaw. After receiving her master's degree from Montcair State University, Jettie taught and conducted choral music at both the high school and college level, and throughout her life was known as an accomplished private piano and voice teacher. In recent years she served as Organist and Choir Director at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Forest. Her sphere of accomplishments extended into the aviation world where she and her husband owned and operated J. Harris Aviation in Delaware. She was a certified Flight Instructor, Instrument Rated. As life slowed, allowing time to profoundly research and contemplate the Truth in God's music, Jettie penned her life-long thoughts into two books, "God's Song" and "God's Opera," on the thesis that God sang Creation into existence and that all matter was fundamentally connected to vibrating and resonating energythe same energy in works of Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, et al, that, over the ages, continue to resonate today. Her thesis is furthered by the Theory of Everything (Albert Einstein), String Theory (Brian Greene), Cymatics (John Stuart Reid), and a body of others. Jettie's third book, "The Song of Holiness," which theorized that God's Agape was THE central balance and harmony of the universe in His Truth, remains unfinished at the time of her passing. She often said that she owed her longevity to her great love for learning. Jettie kept her hand in the teaching arts with piano and voice students until she, in her words, was "simply too old to get around anymore." She succeeded in her journey, touching many lives along the way. Jettie was a member of Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church, American Guild of Organists, and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. In addition to her parents, Jettie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her daughter, Nancy Ellen Scandell; her brother, Donald Eugene Hudgins; her sister-in-law, Judy Hudgins; a son-in-law, Daniel Lee Tislaretz; and a great-grandson, Jagger Drake Stockman. Survivors include her daughter, Gail C. Scandell; her son, Kenneth C. Scandell; her sister, Ida Ann "Wink" H. Arsenault (Raymond); four grandchildren, Jason, D. Miller (Michelle), Brandon D. Stockman (Heather), Jodi G. Laden (Michael), and Brittany G. Smith (Andrew); six great-grandchildren, nieces, a nephew, colleagues, and friends. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to Jettie's doctors and care givers: David M. Smith, M.D.; Cecilia MacCallum, M.D.; A. Joy Hilliard, M.D.; and Pearson Regional Cancer Center staff. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1695 Perrowville Road, Forest, officiated by Father James Hubbard (Ret.) on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Jettie's name to Duke Divinity School, Alumni & Development Records, Box 90581, Durham, NC 27708-0581 (divinity.duke.edu/give), or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (pancan.org/donate). Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, Va., (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.