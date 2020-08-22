Harris, Laura Bray

July 28, 1937 - August 19, 2020 Mrs. Laura Bray Harris, age 83, of Long Island, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late James Clem Bray and Nellie Harris Bray. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ray, Jimmy, Bobby and John Bray and Tish Jordan. Laura was a loving and caring person, who put others needs before her own. She was an avid reader, enjoyed discussing politics, religion, and reminiscing about the past. She enjoyed the outdoors and all of the wonders nature provides. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and an uplifting personality. Her charm always left you feeling better. She enjoyed being with family and friends, but took solace in her quiet time with the Lord. She worked for the United States Post Office, in Long Island, Va. for 31 years. She will be missed by many, but we find comfort knowing she is with the Lord. She is survived by her husband, Lawson Harris; children, Danny Harris (Donna Kay), Donald Harris, (Valerie), Donna Claybrook, (Wayne) and Lewis Harris (Lisa); eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Beth Epperson, Betty Jane Lipscomb (Butch), Ruth Burgess (Robert); one brother, Dale Bray (Patricia); and a host of other relatives and friends. The family wishes to extend special thanks to her sister, Ruth Ann; her sister-in-law, Betty Jean; friends, Mollie, Joan, and Barbara; Dr. Oldham, Dr. Paul, and her Centra Hospice Nurse, Debbie. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Brookneal. A private inurnment ceremony will be held for the immediate family. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edge Baptist Church, 3232 Epsons Road, Gladys, VA 24554. Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive
