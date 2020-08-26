Harris Sr., Allen Lewis

Allen Lewis Harris Sr., 89, of Tater Patch Road, Appomattox, died on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Marilyn H. Harris for 63 years. Born in Amherst County, Va., on September 24, 1930, he was a son of the late Tandy Douglas Harris and Anna Louise Ferguson Harris. He was a member of Rocks Baptist Church. Lewis was a retired Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy, a tobacco farmer, and retired from the Virginia Department of Highways. He was involved with Campers on Mission for many years and loved fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Allan L. Harris Jr. and wife, Gail H., and Thomas D. "Tommy" Harris and wife, JoAnn W.; three daughters, Debbie H. Elliott and husband, Linwood, Renee H. Wingfield and husband, Robert "Bobby", and Amy H. Heilig and husband, Mark; 12 grandchildren, Michelle Meador, Jessica Rinck, Kellie Geesaman (Steve), Braxton Elliott (Megan), William Elliott (Kimberly), Drew Elliott, Mary Beth Primm (Kyle), Katie Wingfield, Lauryn Heilig, Cadence Heilig, Morgan Heilig, and Dylan Geesaman; seven great-grandchildren, McKinnly, Cole, Brilyn, William, Grace, Emily, and Ben; four brothers, MacArthur Harris and fiancée, Tiffany Byrd, Ernest Harris and wife, Lucy, John "Pete" Harris and wife, Brenda, and Bernard Clyde Harris and wife, Mary; two sisters, Juanita H. Milstead and husband, Ashby and Nellie Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers, William Walker "Brown" Harris, Norman Burge "Cracker" Harris, Tandy W. Harris Sr., and Edward Keith Harris; and seven sisters, Frances Douglas Harris, Mary Ocie Harris, Emily Alice Harris, Ruby Harris Barnes, Millie Harris Sieglitz, Elizabeth Harris Hackett, and Anna Harris Ferguson. A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at Rocks Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Doug Lee. The body will be available for viewing on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Appomattox Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522, or the family encourages you to give blood to the American Red Cross. Lewis gave 13 gallons of blood in his lifetime. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
