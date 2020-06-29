Thelma Jean Clay Harris, 81, of Charlotte Court House, came to the end of her journey and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Woodview Nursing Home. To everyone who knew her, she was one of a kind. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. She was married first to the late Willard Tune Harris and second to the late Kenneth Lee Bowyer Sr. Mrs. Harris was born in Halifax County on August 29, 1938, a daughter of the late Willie Thomas Clay and Beatrice Barksdale Clay. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and an employee of the United States Department of Agriculture. She is survived by three daughters, Darlene H. Smith (Donnie) of Phenix, Bonnie H. Fenton (John) of Woodbridge, Laurie H. Foster of Phenix; six grandchildren, Derek Smith (Julie), Dane Smith (Tiffany), Candace Chambers (Matthew), Cory Fenton (Maddie), Aurelie Foster, Casey Fenton (Lucy); eight great-grandchildren, Kylie, Trevor, Caleb, Deacon, Greysen, Walker, Thoren, Logan; six sisters, Prindle Dalton, Norma Kendrick, Verna Conner, Ethel Bea Moore, Ramona Elliott, and Elaine McGuire. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Lou H. Foster Jr; two sisters, Christine Jones, Lucille Pruitt; three brothers, Douglas, Marvin, and Glenn Clay. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church by the Rev. Allan Murphy with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlotte County Rescue Squad. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
