Hart, Louise Tyree

February 9, 1941 - July 19, 2020 It is with deepest sadness that the family announces the passing of Mrs. Louise Tyree Hart, originally from Nelson County Virginia. She was a devoted wife for 50 years before her husband passed in 2012. She was a loyal and successful employee of the Federal Government for 35 years before retiring in 1995. She was a wonderful Mother of one son and a loving Grandmother of three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She had a profound faith in God and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was the most unselfish and generous person never thinking of herself but always placing the needs of her family and others first. She was a thoughtful daughter and loved her parents very much even though her father was lost early in her life. She was a caring sister from a large family of 11. She never asked for much from life and was content with simple pleasures, a bowl of ice cream, a Mountain Dew, or a good cup of coffee. We are thankful that she has been reunited with all of her loved ones that have gone on before her. This world's loss is truly heaven's gain. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her son, James A. Hart and his wife, Citlaly of Euless Texas; grandson, SSG James D. Hart USAF of Cameron N.C.; granddaughter, April Marsh and her husband, Jerry of Lexington N.C.; granddaughter, Amanda Hall and her husband, Joey of King N.C.; eight great-grandchildren, Haylee Hart, Mackenzie Hart, Caydence Hart, James (Chris) Hart, Brynleigh Marsh, Madelynn Marsh, Logan Marsh and Elle Hall. She is also survived by her brother, Harry (Buck) Tyree and his wife, Janice of Madison heights, Va.; brother, James (Sam) Tyree and his wife, Shirley of Madison Heights, Va.; sister, Shirley Campbell of Madison Heights, Va.; sister, Joan Ragland and her husband, William of Madison heights, Va.; sister, Jean Tomlin of Lynchburg, Va.; and sister-in-law, Carol Kaydo and her husband, Bob of Ashtabula, Ohio. Viewing for family and friends to pay last respects will be held at Driskill Funeral Chapel in Amherst, Va., on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 7 until 9 p.m. Burial will meet at Driskill Funeral Chapel on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., and will travel in procession to Jonesboro Cemetery in Roseland, Va., for a graveside service where she will be laid to rest. Driskill Funeral Chapel in Amherst, VA is serving the Hart family. Online condolences may be made at www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.
Service information
7:00PM-9:00PM
201 Grandview Drive
P.O. Box 665
Amherst, VA 24521
10:00AM
9215 Patrick Henry Hwy
Roseland, VA 22967
