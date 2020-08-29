Hensley, James "J.T." Thomas

September 4, 1933 - August 27, 2020 James "J.T." Thomas Hensley, 86, of Altavista, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital. He was the husband of Peggy Conner Hensley for 63 years. He was born September 4, 1933 in Evington, a son of the late Robert William Hensley and Martha Roberta Hackworth Hensley. He was a retired employee of Vaughan's Tire and Appliance. He served in the United States Army and was a past member of the Evington Ruritan Club. J.T. was raised on "The Hensley Farm" in Evington, Va. He was a graduate of New London Academy and loved telling stories about the "good ole' days". After serving in the Army, he became a salesman and gained many loyal customers and friends over the years. He loved the outdoors and many times he would just sit and marvel at the beauty of God's world. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Rose Hensley Saunders of Altavista; two grandsons, Lane Thomas O'Brien and Winston Cullen O'Brien both of Altavista; one granddaughter, Victoria Margret Saunders his "little darlin" of Altavista; two sisters, Agnes Anderson (William) of Altavista and Christine "Peanut" Burley of Hampton; one brother, Kenneth "Pop" Hensley (Mary) of Evington; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers, William "Bill" Hensley, Herbert "Joe" Hensley, Shirley "Tater" Hensley, Charles "Punch" Hensley, and Clarence Ray Hensley; and four sisters, Lois H. Goodman, Elsie H. Boley, Virginia H. Tweedy Gay, and Florence "Penny" Hensley. The family would like to thank his home care nurse, Teresa Turner, RN and Dr. Kevin Patel at Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center for their compassionate and loving care. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Green Hill Cemetery by the Rev. Eddie Graves. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider The Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.