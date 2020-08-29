Henson Jr., Eddie Eugene

May 2, 1954 - August 24, 2020 Eddie Eugene Henson Jr., 66, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Debra Lee Henson. Born May 2, 1954, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Eddie Eugene Henson Sr. and the late Josephine "Doris" Stinson Henson. Gene was a retired crane operator and was a member of Tree of Life Ministries. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by three siblings, Delia "Sissy" Henson, George Henson and Bobby Henson; and one great-grandson, Noah Wright. In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by his son, Bradley Henson and his wife, Jamie of Amherst; his daughter, Melissa Powell of Lynchburg; three brothers, Amon Henson and his wife, Laura of Madison Heights, Bruce Henson and his wife, Tammy of Lynchburg and William Henson and his wife, Becky of Amherst; four grandchildren, Presley Henson, Kayla Wright and her husband, T.J., Blake Stinnett and Ashlee Stinnett; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Wright; and other loving family members and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will greet family and friends curbside from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Amherst County, because of his love for his animals. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
