Hernandez, Jesse

Jesse Hernandez III, 49, of Appomattox, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 20, 1970, he was a son of the late Carl Frances Gunther and the late Elizabeth Wilson Ramsey. Jesse is survived by his partner of eight years, Debbie Webb; stepfather, Wayne Ramsey; a sister, Dorothy Hernandez; two brothers, Lawrence Raymond Hall and Davina, and Delbert Wayne Ramsey Jr. and Candace; two nephews, and three nieces. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September, 5, 2020, at Fairview Christian Farm, 2250 Bent Creek Road, Concord, Va. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of his sister, 3712 Reedy Spring Road, Spout Spring, Va. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations to help with the cost of funeral expenses for Jesse be made to Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

