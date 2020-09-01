 Skip to main content
Hicks, Mark Lee "Pete"
Hicks, Mark Lee "Pete"

Mark Lee "Pete" Hicks, 61, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born on May 26, 1959, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Raymond Lee Hicks and Helen Grubbs Hicks. Mark retired from Framatome, formerly Areva, as a security officer and was a motorcycle enthusiast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Hicks. Mark is survived by his brother, Milton Hicks; sister, Deborah Brooks and husband, Cecil Brooks Jr.; nephew, J. Lee Grant; and many friends. There will be no formal services at this time. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is assisting the Hicks family, (845-4521).

