Holdren, Philip Ivan

September 13, 1930 - July 8, 2020 Philip Ivan Holdren, 89, of Rustburg, Va., died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home. Born on September 13, 1930, in Elgood, W. Va., he was the son of the late Clay and Bertie Holdren. Philip served his country honorably during the Korean War in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from B&W. Philip was a wonderful husband, father who loved nature by taking long walks. After we were first married, while taking one of his walks he gave me a beautiful bunch of wildflowers, which was the best gift he ever gave me. I know he is in paradise, setting on a bench with a beautiful bunch of wildflowers waiting for me, and I will be there in a little while. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Clayton Holdren, Paul Holdren, Delmar Holdren, Fred Holdren, Estline Kluck and Betty Hailey. Left to cherish his memory are is wife of 61 years, Mary Josephine Holdren; One son, Marty Holdren and wife, Kim of Rustburg, Va.; One grandson, Jordon Holdren and wife, Jaci of Rustburg; Two sisters, Virginia Rossiter of Chillicothe, Ohio, Lula Alvarez and husband, Docie of King, N.C.; Two brothers, James Holdren of Bluefield, W Va., John Holdren and wife Diana of Princeton; Several nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at New Zion Cemetery. Those attending the services are requested to meet at the cemetery by service hour. Online Condolences may be shared with the family via www.fredekingfs.com. Arrangements by Fredeking Funeral Service, in Oakvale.
