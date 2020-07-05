Holland, Ida Ernestine
March 30, 1928 - July 2, 2020 Ida "Nannie" Ernestine Holland, 92, of Forest, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Runk and Pratt in Lynchburg. She was the wife of the late Paul Rudolph Holland. Born on March 30, 1928, in Kenley, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Johnnie Ray Flowers and the late Cassie Mitchell Flowers. Ernestine was a retired assembler for General Electric and a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her husband and parents, Ernestine was preceded in death by four siblings, Iona Lamm, Ruth Atkinson, John Flowers Jr. and Elva Whitley; and two grandsons, Paul Rudolph Holland II and Jason Allen Brown. Ernestine is survived by three children, Carrie Diane Brown and her husband, Joe, of Forest, the Rev. Rudy Holland and his wife, Doris, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Sandra Edwards and her husband, Don, of Milan, Tenn.; five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and other loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery and at other times at the residence of her daughter, Diane Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

