Honaker, Judith Burnette

Judith Burnette Honaker, 82, of Evington, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born on August 27, 1937, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Rawlings Leon Burnette and the late Dorothy Adams Burnette. Judith worked as a private duty companion sitter, loved animals, and enjoyed decorating. She had a heart of gold and treasured her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Gregory Allen Thomas Sr. and a sister, Joyce. Judith is survived by her children, James Edward Thomas Jr. and Beth Hale; five grandchildren, Kolby Danielle Harrison, Gregory Allen Thomas Jr., Theresa Michelle Loving, Kevin Michael Boswell, and Dustin Allen Hale; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. There will be no formal services at this time. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is assisting the Honaker family (845-4521).
