Hopper, Norman Maynard

Norman Maynard Hopper aka 'Stormin Norman', 81, of Forest, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, February 7, 1939; He was the son of the late Walter C. & Mabel L. Cox Hopper of New Castle, Pennsylvania and was the husband of Janet Irene Hodge Hopper of Forest. He was preceded in death by his son Randall J. Hopper; his brother Arthur L. Hopper; his sister, Carol R. Hopper Thomas; his maternal grandparents, Pearson and Raymie Cox; his paternal grandparents, Charles and Clara Hopper; his father/mother-in-law Wesley and Florence Hoffman Hodge; his sister-in-law Nancy L. Hodge Braman, and brother-in-law Kelly Owens Sr. Norm was an active member of his community and his Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church family. Serving as an officer of the church and the smiling face to greet each member on Sunday mornings. He was just recently conferred to the position of Elder Emeritus on August 16, 2020, for his outstanding and long-lasting service to the church. Many new members of the church have said that it was his warm and inviting spirit that led them to join the church family. In addition to being a beacon of hope in his church community, Norm also was a member of the Forest Lions Club. He was elected as the club president for multiple terms and received numerous awards for his service. During his time as a Lion he could be seen every year selling Christmas trees and raffle tickets to the people of Forest to raise funds for the many community outreach programs. He enjoyed being in nature, tending to his ever growing and changing garden. He would grow a variety of fruits and vegetables at every house he had lived in, regardless of the size he always made sure that he had room for a garden. Each harvest, he always graciously shared his crops with his friends and neighbors. When he wasn't in his garden, he would be asking to play cards. His games of choice were 500 or Euchre. He was a longtime member of the Forest Euchre Club, slinging cards with his friends until early into the morning. Every family gathering would end in a few rounds of cards and a good laugh. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Susan W. Hopper Owens; his daughter, Sandra R. Hopper Tall and her husband, Tracy; his sons Brian L. Wood (Denise) and Derek D. Wood; Nine grandchildren, Jeremy Wood(Cara), Wyatt Jackson, Jeremy Campbell(Kendra), Ian Hopper(Cynthia), Cassidy Fitzgerald(Joe), Shane Wade, James Tall, Zoe Wade(Jordan), and Jennifer Tall; Two great-grandchildren: Savannah Wood, and Ryleigh Weakley; his sisters/brothers-in-law, Nancy J. Hopper, John M. Thomas, Eric Braman, Norma Hodge & Paul Genova, and W. Ronald and Eleanor Hodge. A special thanks to his wonderful caregivers, Amy, Cara, Erin, Marcia, and Margaret. "May Jesus' Teachings Be a Guide for our living" A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg by the Rev. Dr. Jim Johns and the Rev. David Roberts. A private internment will be held at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Memorials may be made in his name to Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church or Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
