Horton, Marjorie Ann
Marjorie Ann Fifer Horton, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late James Quinton Horton Sr. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Whitten Park Avenue Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Whitten Park Avenue Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is assisting the Horton family (845-4521).

