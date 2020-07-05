Hotz, Evelynn W.
Evelynn W. Hotz, 80, of Lynchburg, died Thursday, July 2, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

