Hudson, Lois Hamlett

Lois Hamlett Hudson, 87, of Rustburg, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of the Rev. Woody Lee Hudson for 67 years. Born on November 22, 1932, in Charlotte County, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Lee Hamlett Jr. and the late Pearl Hamlette Hamlett. Lois was a faithful member of Jordan Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and helped with bible school. She was an avid reader, loved to sew and cook, and enjoyed tending her garden and plants. Lois was a devoted and loving preacher's wife, mother and grandmother. She was the sweetest and kindest person you will ever meet. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Melanie Eubank and William "Joey" Miller, III and 12 siblings. Lois is survived by her husband, Woody Hudson; children, Rebecca Hudson Eubank, Rose Hudson Elliott, and Stephen Lee Hudson (Brenda Fitzgerald Husdon); nine grandchildren, Theresa Eubank Henson, James Daniel Eubank, Joseph Daniel Miller (Lori), Meredith June Pietsch (Rob), Beverly Rose Spainhour (Duane), Brandi Rae Segraves (L.T.), Tiffany Nicole Davis, Stephen Lee Hudson, II (Hayli), and Sandra Lynn Peyton (Bobby); 13 great grandchildren, Madison Nichole Miller, Britney Rose Luke, Matthew Perrin Luke, Collin T.J. Pietsch, Bryson Daniel Miller, Presley Rainn Henson, Logan Garrett Miller, Conner Isaac Pietsch, Madilynn Rose Spainhour, Kylie Elizabeth Spainhour, Saylor Anne Hudson, Bonnie Leigh Hudson, and Lidia Jade Cook; sister, Imogene Scott, Mary Ann Riley (JT), and Ida Mae "Polly" Harper (Marvin); and numerous other family member. All services will be private. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Hudson family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
