Hudson, Sherman Ray

March 21, 1940 - July 12, 2020 Sherman Ray Hudson, 80, of Big Island, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Oakwood Health and Rehabilitation in Bedford. He was the husband of the late Nellie Martin Hudson. Born March 21, 1940, in Nelson County, he was the son of the late Herbert Arthur Hudson and the late Virgie Lee Goff Hudson. Sherman was a retired core maker for the Lynchburg Foundry and a member of Hunting Creek Baptist Church. He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. Sherman is survived by his four daughters, Brenda Padgett (Ronald) of Madison Heights, Nellie Cano (Eladio) of Harrisonburg, Linda Absher (Albert) of Gladstone and Cindy Akers (Randall) of Moneta; one sister of Concord; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested that there will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Hunting Creek Baptist Church or Big Island Rescue Squad. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.
