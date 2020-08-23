Allan Dale (Huffy) Huff Allan Dale "Huffy" Huff, 62, escaped the savages of Huntington's disease and into the arms of the Lord, at home Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Elkhart, IN January 12, 1958, Allan was the son of Harold and Virginia Huff. He and his wife June (Day) of 32 years moved to Lynchburg in 2010 for Allan to continue his chemist career with Teva Pharmaceuticals. Allan received his B.S. degree from Purdue University and his Master's degree in organic Chemistry from the University of Rochester. He spent the last 31 years in R & D and QA/QC for the Pharmaceutical Industry, ensuring safe, effective and affordable drugs for mankind. As well as his heart broken wife June and step son Paul Bauer (of Jamaica and Philadelphia) Allan is survived by his brother Kenneth (Diane) of Marietta, GA; aunt Vivian Huff of Plymouth, IN; sisters in law Marcie Huff of South Bend, IN, Barbara (Arthur) Murray of Frostproof, FL, Shirley (Richard) Barrett, of Leicester, NY; brothers in law, Ernest (Sarah) Day of Lima, NY and Leroy Day of Rochester, NY; there are four nieces and nine nephews celebrating his life as well as great and great nephews and nieces; Allan's two "fur kids" Ezzie and Buzzy that miss him tremendously. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Virginia Huff and by two siblings, James Huff and Vickie Dietz. Many Thanks to the Centra Hospice and in Home Health Care Teams. Nurses Lindsey Frett and Carrie kept him as comfortable as possible, and Dr. Linda Boehm was always available for support to him. HHC Team members Jessica, Jennifer, Charlene and Vonna made building his strength fun and easy. Team nurse CNA Toccara Jones cared for him daily and supported all of us even the dogs! Our wonderful neighbors and friends, Judy Duncan, David Boven, Posman Sinurat, and Tyrone and Royce Flemming offering help for anything we needed and made us feel loved and secure every day. Lynchburg citizens are so fortunate to have the Station 8 Firemen and EMS teams to always be available to them as they were to us. Words cannot express our gratitude to them for their excellent service whenever we called for help. Also a special thanks to the LPD officers who supported and comforted us at Allan's passing. Memorial contributions would be appreciated at the Lynchburg Humane Society or The Huntington's Disease Society of America. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Mel Baltista officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
