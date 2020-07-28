Huskin, Patricia Grace

September 28, 1933 - July 26, 2020 Patricia Grace Huskin, 86, of Madison Heights, Virginia, Formerly of San Antonio, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Patricia was born in Catlettsburg, Kentucky on September 28, 1933 to the late Mary and Robert Allen. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Duane Huskin; her son, Michael (Chere) Campbell of Lakeland, Florida; daughter, Roberta Campbell, of Thonotosassa, Florida; three grandchildren, Caylin (Joe) Mullin, of Boston, Massachusetts, Lee (Jenny) Campbell, of Orlando, Florida, and David Campbell of Thonotosassa, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Campbell Mullin of Boston, Massachusetts, Aidan and Isaac Campbell of Orlando, Florida. Patricia is also survived by six stepchildren; Shelley (Otis) Roush, of Dade City, Florida, Michael Huskin, of Venore, Tennessee, Phillip (Regena) Huskin, Gregory (Kristen) Huskin, Tammy (Tommy) Bland, all of Tampa, Florida, and Steven (Amy) Huskin of Madison Heights, Virginia; 15 stepgranchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great- great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Allen, and grandson, Rowland Huskin. Patricia worked for many years for Thatcher Glass Company in Tampa, Florida and Midland Glass Company in Warner Robins, Georgia as a lab technician. She later was co-owner of Custom Design Vertical Blinds of Forest, Virgina. She loved her family, including her church family at New Beginnings Tabernacle, reading her bible, traveling and fishing. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with the funeral to follow at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held later in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Thonotosassa, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Tabernacle 1886 S.Coolwell Rd., Madison Heights, VA 24572. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Huskin family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
