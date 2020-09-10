Irving, Brennan Jamaal "BJ"

Brennan Jamaal "BJ" Irving, 37, of Madison Heights, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, September, 2, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg on January 25, 1983. He was the son of Alice M. Irving and Ronald (Lorraine) Meade. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two siblings, Tiffany L. Irving of Oxon Hill, Md., and Shaun M. Irving of Campbell County. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September, 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Arrington, VA 22922. There will not be a viewing. Community Funeral Home directing.
