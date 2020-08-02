Iseley, Patricia Ann

August 7, 1943 - July 30, 2020 Patricia "Pat" Ann Betts Iseley, 76, of Lynchburg, moved to her new home in heaven on Thursday, July 30, 2020, after suffering a stroke. Pat was born on August 7, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter of the late Richard and Velma Betts. She lived in Ohio, Texas, and S.C., during her childhood, graduating from high school in Rock Hill, S.C. While a student at Montreat College, she put her faith in Christ at a special event near Asheville, N.C., led by one of Billy Graham's colleagues the day after JFK's death in 1963. Her faith sustained her throughout several hardships and trials in her life including an abusive marriage and numerous health challenges. She lived in Alexandria, Va., for nearly 30 years, before moving to Nev., Ore., and Ky., where she lived near her daughter's family. Retired since 2005, she had loved serving children as a nanny for nearly 40 years. Dearest to Pat were her family and friends. She is survived by her only child, her daughter, Ruth Ann (Doug) Vaughan of Forest; her grandson, Matthew Vaughan of Clemson, S.C. and his fiancée, Holly Moore; and granddaughter, Farren Vaughan of Richmond, Va. Also surviving are her two brothers, Richard (Carol) Betts and Steve (Faauiga) Betts; and her sister, Susan Cribbs. Pat is also survived by countless friends she made over time, who became like family, including the close circle of friends she made at McGurk House since moving to Lynchburg in late 2015, and lastly, her sweet granddog, Dune. Pat loved spending time with friends, watching TV, assembling a puzzle, doing her word search puzzles, or going out to eat, especially for a hamburger and a milkshake. She loved to share small gifts with her friends and family. She contributed many toys and other items to be used in Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes over the years that shared her love with children all over the world. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. where we will celebrate Pat's 77th birthdayher first in heaven. When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at tharpfuneralhome.com. Service attendees will have an opportunity to share special memories during the service. The service will also be live streamed for those who would prefer to attend virtually. The family requests no flowers due to perfume sensitivities. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Pat's memory can be made to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child at www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/ Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
