Isley, Christian "Chris" Leonard

January 22, 1945 - March 27, 2020 Christian Leonard Isley Sr. passed away on March 27, 2020, at the age of 75, following a massive heart attack. When he went to meet his Maker, he was shooting his rifles at Brushy Mountain Club on a beautiful, sunny afternoon. If he could have chosen the way he would go, it's doubtful he would have changed much. He loved Brushy Mountain and was a dedicated member, he loved guns and shooting skeet and sporting clays, and he loved the outdoors. Also, he was not left to languish or to suffer, and anyone who knew Chris knows that he could not have abided either. Chris, the son of Blake and Iola Isley, was born on January 22, 1945, in Lynchburg, Virginia, and graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1964. He earned his associate's degree from the University of Virginia. Chris built his life in his hometown, where he raised his family, but spent his career as a road warrior, traveling the east coast as a salesman. He worked at J.P. Mancini for 10 years and retired from Hanover Foods after 23 years of dedicated service. Outside of work, he was a musician, and was in various bands ever since his high school years. He was a talented drummer who played with many fellow musicians in groups including the Dazzlers, the Reflections, Renaissance, Tyme, and others. He loved music, especially '50s and '60s pop and rock n' roll hits, beach and rhythm and blues music. During countless celebrations, from New Year's to weddings, Chris was a part of both the music and the laughter. In those years when he was so active in his musical endeavors, you could often find him in his shed, either building drum sets or banging on one. He played softball for many years, coached little league, and enjoyed shooting skeet and participating in events at the gun club. Chris worked hard giving his all to whatever task was at hand. He was an accomplished gardener, providing delicious vegetables for the table, and as many friends and family will attest, he was a vicious opponent on the badminton court. His fiendish chuckle will reverberate in memories of spiked birdies forevermore. While a man of many hobbies, there was no question he was devoted to his family. It was clear to everyone that Nancy Isley was the love of his life; that he took pride in his children, Chris Jr., Amanda, and Adam; and that his grandchildren, Eli and Elizabeth, brought him inestimable joy. Chris was preceded in death by his son, Christian Leonard Isley Jr.; his parents, Blake E. Isley Sr. and Iola Mae Edwards; and his brothers, Blake E. Isley Jr. and William C. Isley. He is survived by his wife, Nancy LaPrade Isley; his daughter, Amanda Isley Minix and son-in-law, Charles T. Minix; his son, Adam Christian Isley; his grandchildren, Eli Thomas Minix and Elizabeth Christian Minix; and six nieces and five nephews. A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Longtime friend and fellow musician Roger Trent will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association or by mail to the Chris Isley Memorial Fund at Brushy Mountain Club, 1813 Izaak Walton Rd., Hurt, VA 24563. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.