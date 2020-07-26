Iungerich, Dianna Brown

A service celebrating the life of Dianna Brown Iungerich, who passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Victory Christian Fellowship. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Victory Christian Fellowship, 615 Leesville Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
