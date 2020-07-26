Iungerich, Dianna Brown
0 entries

Iungerich, Dianna Brown

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

A service celebrating the life of Dianna Brown Iungerich, who passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Victory Christian Fellowship. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Victory Christian Fellowship, 615 Leesville Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Iungerich, Dianna Brown
To plant a tree in memory of Dianna Iungerich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News