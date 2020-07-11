Jackson, Edith

Edith Jackson November 16, 1935 - June 30, 2020 Mrs. Edith Jackson, age 84, of Brookneal, passed away on June 30, 2020 in Brookneal. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Charlie Lee English and Mrs. Zena Mae Hunter Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert English, Robert Trent, and John A. Williams. She is survived by two sisters, Virginia English and Elizabeth Richardson, both of Chester, Pa.; nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church in Nathalie. Condolences may be expressed at JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal 304 Lusardi Dr. Brookneal, Virginia 24528
