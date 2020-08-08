Jamerson, Wanda Preas

Wanda Preas Jamerson, 57, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Duke University Medical Center. She was the wife of Dennis Jamerson Sr. Born on January 29, 1963, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of Joseph Preas Sr. and the late Barbara Preas. She was predeceased by a daughter, Laura Jamerson and a brother, Junior Preas Jr. In addition to her husband and father she is survived by her three sons, Dennis Jamerson Jr. and his wife, Amanda, Jeremy Jamerson and his wife, Kelly, both of Lynchburg, and Jamie Jamerson and his girlfriend, Laken, of Roanoke; two sisters, Robin Brooks and her husband, Ronnie, and Brenda Lesueur, both of Lynchburg; and eight grandchildren, Kaylee, Kiya, Brooklyn, Madison, Carson, Corbin, Karlee and Brenden. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Whitten Park Ave Chapel with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at LLS.org and the American Heart Association at heart.org. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkave.com. Whitten Park Ave Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.
